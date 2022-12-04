HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $37.32 million and approximately $8,597.62 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

