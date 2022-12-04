Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,161,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 4,717,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

