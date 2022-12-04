Helium Price Tops $2.27 on Top Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00013286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $304.96 million and $1.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009582 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00503883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,199,409 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
