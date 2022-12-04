Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

