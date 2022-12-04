Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
