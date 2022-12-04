Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

FRA:HEN3 opened at €69.34 ($71.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($106.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($133.66).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

