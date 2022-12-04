Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.58

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.90. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 10,317 shares trading hands.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

