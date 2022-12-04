Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.58

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.90. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 10,317 shares trading hands.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.