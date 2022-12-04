Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,498 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

