Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 249.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Balchem by 151.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Balchem by 269.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $173.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

