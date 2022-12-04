Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

