Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,443,000 after acquiring an additional 757,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 354,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MC stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

