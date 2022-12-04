Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

