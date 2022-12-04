Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.