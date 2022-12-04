Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

