Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

