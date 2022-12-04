Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.16 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

