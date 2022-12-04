Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $551,902.94

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.61 million and $551,902.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00024269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,099.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00242482 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13871895 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $522,825.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.