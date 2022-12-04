HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0297 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. HEX has a market cap of $17.00 billion and $3.86 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
