HGI Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

