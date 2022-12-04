HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 776,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 114.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 80,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $664.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

