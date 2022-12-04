HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $5.51 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. National Retail Properties comprises approximately 2.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of National Retail Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NNN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

