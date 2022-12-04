HI Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. HI has a total market cap of $66.57 million and approximately $803,760.30 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,906.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00238235 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02607636 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,009,965.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

