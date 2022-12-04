Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Trading Up 3.7 %

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

HIBB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,495. The stock has a market cap of $848.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

