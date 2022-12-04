High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.56. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 19,684 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$75.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

