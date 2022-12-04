Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,440 ($17.23) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.75) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,760 ($21.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($18.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,233.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($27.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,338.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,475.69.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

