Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

