HitBTC Token Price Tops $0.12 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $530,223.99 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

