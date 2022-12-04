Hive (HIVE) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Hive has a total market cap of $171.12 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 471,235,137 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

