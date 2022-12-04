HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HOCFF stock remained flat at 50.37 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 51.72. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of 46.95 and a 52-week high of 83.80.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.