Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 317.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

