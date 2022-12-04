holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.32 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. holoride has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and $138,327.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.46 or 0.07477046 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00036559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025431 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06304448 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,053.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

