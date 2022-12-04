Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in November

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,528,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 740.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

