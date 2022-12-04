Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 2.4 %

Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

