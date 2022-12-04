Horizen One Day Volume Reaches $5.92 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.89 or 0.00064010 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $142.78 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,107,988 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.