Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 555,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

HBNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 116,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,691. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $693.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.94. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Insider Activity at Horizon Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after acquiring an additional 711,159 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 119,658 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

