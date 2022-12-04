Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702,577 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.43% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $159,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

