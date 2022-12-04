HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 31,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

