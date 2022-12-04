HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 396,556 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of HP worth $238,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

