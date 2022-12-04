HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 657.40 ($7.86).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBA stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($5.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,017.35. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 427.51 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 474.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.19.

Insider Activity at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($229,357.28).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.