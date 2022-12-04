Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of H stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 404,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on H. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.