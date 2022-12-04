Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on HYPR. B. Riley began coverage on Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

HYPR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 217,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,287. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,727.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,346 shares in the company, valued at $514,727.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Khan Siddiqui sold 1,039 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $87,276.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $90,738. 26.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

