Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys 104,542 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,542 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned 0.43% of Spotify Technology worth $76,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.7% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 44.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.31. 1,154,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $247.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.