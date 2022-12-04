Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $23.34 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142,067 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $545,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,950,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,560. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

