Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 3.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,086,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

