iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,800 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 830,100 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

iBio Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -3.79. iBio has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of iBio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iBio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 829,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 136,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iBio Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

