IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 925,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.84. 500,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $243.51. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at IDEX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in IDEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of IDEX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

