IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,557. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $896.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 10,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 42,135 shares worth $910,152. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.