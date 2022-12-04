IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMCD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $130.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. IMCD has a 1 year low of $114.14 and a 1 year high of $226.00.
IMCD Company Profile
