IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMCD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $130.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. IMCD has a 1 year low of $114.14 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

