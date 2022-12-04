iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 819,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

About iMedia Brands

IMBI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

