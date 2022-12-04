Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock worth $165,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

