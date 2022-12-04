Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

